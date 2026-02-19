AFP
Juventus striker keen to force Barcelona move in bid to replace Robert Lewandowski
Vlahovic sets sights on Blaugrana switch
The dawn of a new era at Camp Nou could be spearheaded by one of Serie A's most clinical marksmen. Juventus forward Vlahovic has, Tuttosportreports, made his intentions clear, setting his sights on a high-profile move to Barcelona this summer. The Serbian international, whose future in Turin has been a subject of intense speculation, has emerged as a primary candidate to fill the void that will eventually be left by Lewandowski.
Reporting in Italy continues to claim that the Serbian striker is keen to move to Barcelona above all destinations available to him, signalling a clear desire to test himself in the ranks of the Blaugrana as they navigate a transitional period for their frontline. Vlahovic finds himself in a position of significant leverage as his current contract with Juventus nears its end, making him one of the market's most attractive assets.
With no progress made in negotiations over an extension in Turin, the 26-year-old is poised to become one of the most sought-after free agents in European football. This availability aligns perfectly with Barcelona’s strategic planning, as the club faces the pressing need to replace their legendary Polish number nine.
- AFP
Barcelona’s search for the perfect successor
Barca sporting director Deco is tasked with finding a successor who can maintain the scoring pedigree required at such a prestigious club. However, the financial landscape remains a hurdle, as it is not yet clear what space in their salary budget the Catalans will have to facilitate such a high-profile arrival. While Vlahovic has made his preference known, he is not the only name on the shortlist.
Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez remains a preferred option for the board, but putting together a deal for the Argentine looks difficult given the likely transfer fee involved. This makes Vlahovic an increasingly attractive prospect, particularly due to his potential status as a free agent. The reports coming from Italysuggest that Vlahovic will prioritise a move to Barcelona first and foremost, believing his physical presence could provide a seamless transition from the Lewandowski era.
Vlahovic offers the profile of a traditional number nine, whereas other targets might offer more versatility. Earlier this month, Serbia fitness coach Dusan Ilic tipped the striker to end up in Spain, stating: "Vlahovic has the mentality and the physical tools to lead a line like Barcelona's; it feels like the natural next step for his career."
Vlahovic adopts 'Barca first' policy
According to the same report, Vlahovic's future will begin to take shape in March, but he is clear on what he wants and has instructed his agents to put talks with Barcelona before any other interested parties. This proactive stance highlights the player's commitment to securing a move to La Liga over staying in Italy, with Milan said to be trying to lure him, or moving to England.
The Serbian is not ruling out other options entirely, but the message to his representatives is unambiguous. If Barcelona do not make an offer, then he is open to talks with Juventus regarding a renewal or entertaining offers from Premier League sides who have long tracked his progress in Serie A.
This "Barca-first" policy suggests that the allure of playing at the regenerated Camp Nou outweighs the financial packages that might be offered by English clubs. His agents have reportedly been given strict instructions regarding the hierarchy of his potential next clubs, with the Catalan giants sitting firmly at the top of that list.
A crucial moment for club and player
The coming weeks will be crucial for both the player and the club. As March approaches, the situation with his contract at Juventus will either reach a resolution or, more likely, confirm his departure as a free agent. The likelihood is that Barcelona will bide their time until the summer to make a final call on their primary target, creating a high-stakes waiting game.
This strategy carries risks for the Blaugrana; if they wait too long to commit to Vlahovic, they risk losing him to rival suitors who are prepared to move faster with concrete contract offers. Conversely, moving too early could limit their financial flexibility to chase other high-priority targets like Alvarez should the market shift in their favour.
Advertisement