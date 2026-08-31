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Juventus eye shock Nick Woltemade move as Borussia Dortmund consider late move for Newcastle United forward
Bianconeri enter race for Newcastle star
Juventus are ramping up their efforts to reconstruct their frontline, with Woltemade emerging as a serious candidate for the Italian giants, per Sky Sport Italia. The Turin side is preparing for potential changes in their attacking department, specifically anticipating the exit of Jonathan David, who is currently being chased by Atletico Madrid. Should David complete a move to the Spanish capital, the Bianconeri intend to fill the void by bringing in fresh blood, with the 24-year-old German forward appearing high on their shortlist. The proposed deal for the Magpies striker is understood to be a loan with an option to buy, mirroring the club's recent strategy of low-risk, high-reward acquisitions. The Italian side has already established contacts with the Magpies to discuss a loan deal that would include a 5 million euro fee.
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Dortmund provide stiff competition
However, Juventus are not the only European powerhouse tracking the former Werder Bremen man. Borussia Dortmund have also registered their interest as they look to solve a sudden injury crisis in their attacking ranks. The Bundesliga side was forced back into the market after a devastating blow to one of their new arrivals. According to Bild, Dortmund could look to strengthen their attacking options following the confirmation that Giannis Konstantelias has suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. This has left Dortmund short of depth, and a return to Germany for Woltemade could be an attractive proposition for all parties involved.
Dortmund’s sporting director, Ole Book, has a long-standing relationship with the forward, having previously overseen his development during a successful loan spell at Elversberg. This prior connection could give the German club an edge in negotiations, especially as they prefer a loan arrangement due to their current financial constraints.
The Zirkzee pursuit continues
While Woltemade is a key target, he is not the only high-profile name on Juventus’ radar. The club remains deeply engaged in talks with Manchester United over a possible deal for Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch striker, who made a name for himself in Serie A with Bologna, is seen as the ideal fit for the tactical system being implemented at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus have reportedly submitted an opening offer consisting of a loan fee of approximately 2.5 million euros, with a right to purchase the player for 30 million euros next summer.
Securing Zirkzee remains the primary objective for the Juventus hierarchy, but the move for Woltemade is viewed as a complementary piece of business rather than a direct alternative. The club is keen to avoid being left short-staffed, particularly with the added burden of European competition this season.
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Final hours of the transfer window
The situation remains fluid as Newcastle themselves look to be active in the market before the Tuesday deadline. The Premier League club has indicated that they will only sanction Woltemade’s departure if they can secure a replacement of their own. Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle has been cautious when discussing the player's potential departure, emphasizing that the squad remains the priority during a busy period.
"I'm not a coach who takes part in these rumours you're making from the media. Nick is a part of the squad and we have a strong squad, definitely. But you also know that we want to be still active in the transfer market. We still have a couple of days left," Jaissle said.
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