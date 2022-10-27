Juventus most expensive player sales - How Bianconeri made over €1.6 billion in outgoing transfers

Juventus have built a bit of a reputation for themselves as a smart operator in the transfer market, particularly during Beppe Marotta's time in charge.
Sure, there have been some misses as well, but there is no denying that Juventus have been involved in some incredibly profitable deals.
Paul Pogba is probably the ultimate example of such a transfer.
The Frenchman joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer as a promising youngster, and was then sold to his old club again a few years down the line for €105 million.
Profitable indeed!
But who else have the Serie A giants cashed in on over the course of the last two decades or so to fill up their bank account?
Juventus most expensive outgoing transfers by season
Season
Biggest sale
Fee
Total sales
2022/23
Matthijs de Ligt
€67M/£60.30M
€108.33M/£97.50M
2021/22
Rodrigo Bentancur
€19M/£17.10M
€63.78M/£57.40M
2020/21
Miralem Pjanic
€60M/£54M
€158.01M/£142.21M
2019/20
Joao Cancelo
€65M/£58.50M
€203.14M/£182.83M
2018/19
Mattia Caldara
€36.87M/£33.18M
€111.67M/£100.50M
2017/18
Leonardo Bonucci
€42M/£37.80M
€145.65M/£131.09M
2016/17
Paul Pogba
€105M/£94.50M
€176.93M/£159.24M
2015/16
Arturo Vidal
€39.25M/£35.33M
€81.28M/£73.15M
2014/15
Mirko Vucinic
€6.30M/£5.67M
€24.41M/£21.97M
2013/14
Ciro Immobile
€13.50M/£12.15M
€69.09M/£62.18M
2012/13
Milos Krasic
€7M/£6.30M
€23.30M/£20.97M
2011/12
Mohamed Sissoko
€8M/£7.20M
€20.70M/£18.63M
2010/11
Diego
€15.50M/£13.95M
€36.78M/£33.10M
2009/10
Marco Marchionni
€4.50M/£4.05M
€14.30M/£12.87M
2008/09
Domenico Criscito
€11.50M/£10.35M
€31.80M/£28.62M
2007/08
Manuele Blasi
€5.05M/£4.55M
€33.63M/£30.26M
2006/07
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
€24.80M/£22.32M
€84.52M/£76.07M
2005/06
Stephen Appiah
€8M/£7.20M
€14.03M/£12.63M
2004/05
Matteo Brighi
€16M/£14.40M
€45.45M/£40.91M
2003/04
Andrea Gasbarroni
€2.70M/£2.43M
€5.70M/£5.13M
2002/03
Matteo Brighi
€5/£4.50M
€14M/£12.60M
2001/02
Zinedine Zidane
€77.50M/£69.75M
€153.95M/£138.56M
2000/01
Patrick Muller
€8M/£7.20M
€21.64M/£19.48M
TOTAL
€1.64B/£1.48B
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.