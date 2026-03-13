Goal.com
Juventus, Kiwior reappears: Kelly is not indispensable

As an alternative to Senesi, Juventus is reconsidering the Polish centre-back.

Juventus is working to raise the level of its defence, which Luciano Spalletti has identified as a priority.The only centre-back considered truly indispensable remains Gleison Bremer, while no one else is off the market: not even Lloyd Kelly, who is appreciated by the coach for his quality in setting up play but could potentially be sacrificed in the face of a significant offer from the Premier League, where he has no shortage of admirers.

As a precaution, the Bianconeri management is accelerating its pursuit of Marcos Senesi, who will be a free agent in July after a positive spell at Bournemouth. Juve has already submitted a written offer, lower than that of Aston Villa, but the prestige of the club could weigh heavily in the Argentine defender's decision, as he is ready to sign the most important contract of his career at the age of 28.

  • At the same time, Marco Ottolini is monitoring other options. Last week, as reported in Tuttosport, the Juventus sporting director was in Portugal to watch Jakub Kiwior, currently at Porto, a left-footed centre-back with similar characteristics to Kelly and already followed in the past by Juventus during Giuntoli's time there. Having come through the ranks at Spezia and then moved to Arsenal, the Polish player failed to establish himself in the Premier League (68 appearances in three seasons) and chose to relaunch his career at the Dragoes, who signed him on a loan with an obligation to buy for around £23 million.

    Porto now values him at around €35 million, a figure in line with the rarity of left-footed defenders on the international market. Ottolini reinforced his opinion during his mission to Portugal: Kiwior could become a concrete target, especially if Kelly leaves Continassa or if the Senesi deal becomes complicated.

