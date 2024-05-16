Juventus 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Juventus kits for the 2024-25 season.

Juventus will continue to wear kits designed by Adidas, with the Old Lady expected to revert back to a more traditional look in the 2024-25 season.

It is their ninth season with the German sportswear manufacturer, who have opted for a few bold designs over the years.

However, it is still unclear if Juve will secure an extension with Jeep as their main shirt sponsor for another term or go ahead with a sponsorless kit.

So, what will Juventus be wearing in the 2024-25 season? GOAL brings you everything we know so far, including leaks, rumours, where to buy, prices and more.