‘Just wanted to be myself' - Chelsea icon Eden Hazard reveals former boss urged him to follow Cristiano Ronaldo lifestyle during Premier League years

Hazard has always been a player who danced to his own tune, both on and off the football pitch. In a candid interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Chelsea talisman revealed that his relaxed approach to fitness and nutrition was a frequent point of contention with his coaches. Most notably, Maurizio Sarri - who coached Hazard during his final, prolific season in England - frequently urged the winger to mirror the obsessive habits of Ronaldo to prolong his career at the highest level.

Asked about Sarri's suggestion he take a leaf out of the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star, Hazard said: "Yes, but I told him I didn't want to. I've never gone too far, but I've always wanted to be Hazard on and off the pitch. If my friends invited me to dinner, I wouldn't say no, and if I wanted a drink, I wouldn't deny myself. Cristiano is Cristiano, I am Hazard. I just wanted to be myself and play football."