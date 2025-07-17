Just 14 years old, U.S. youth national team soccer sensation Loradana Paletta signs ground-breaking NIL deal with LOTTO

Paletta continues to break barriers, including signing with the Italian sportswear brand, all before entering high school

Loradan Paletta may just be 14-years-old, but she's beyond experienced when it comes to turning heads on the soccer field. When she's not breaking ankles with her quick feet and ability to accelerate and decelerate on a dime, she's making ground-breaking moves off the field.

On Thursday, Paletta became first NIL partner for Italian sportswear brand LOTTO. The middle schooler out of Syosset, New York began playing soccer when she was 4, and now, 10-years-later, she's not only a standout member of the U.S. Youth National Under-16 team, but also plays for the New York City Football Club (NYCFC) Boys Under-14 Academy team.

Paletta is confident, but let's her game speak for itself. She's humble and soft spoken, yet when you see her on the field she's the pulse that operates the game's flow and her team's tempo. Partnering with LOTTO was an opportunity for Paletta to invest in her journey to become "a pro."

She says soccer is her why and "will be something I want to do forever."

Ahead of the deal with LOTTO, Paletta did one of her first media interviews with INDIVISA to share her journey. She's humble, but also proud. When asked how she first got introduced to soccer, she said it was trying to prove herself against her brothers.

"My older brothers are a really big part of my journey - I always wanted to beat them in everything," Paletta said. "I always wanted to be better than them, they drove my passion."

She also mentioned her dad, who was her first coach and continues to be the voice of reason.

"My dad is one of the biggest supporters." she said. "He's been a coach since I was little. I wouldn't be here without him. He's taught me all the things I know really; he's really pushed me to my limits."