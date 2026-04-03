Jurgen Klopp WILL manage Liverpool again as Reds Champions League winner makes 'impossible' prediction

Former Liverpool star Smicer has sparked excitement among the fanbase by predicting that Klopp would not be able to reject a call from the club should they need him. Despite Slot securing the club’s 20th Premier League title last season, the Reds have endured a dire 2025-26. Liverpool currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League, leaving the Dutch manager fighting for his future at Anfield as the team struggles to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

While the board is reportedly backing Slot, the shadow of Klopp loomed large during his recent appearances at the stadium. Klopp recently returned to Anfield to participate in a special charity match in support of the LFC Foundation, a move that reignited the fans' passion. Smicer, a hero of the 2005 Champions League final, believes the bond between the German and the city of Liverpool remains unbreakable, making a second stint almost inevitable if the opportunity arises.