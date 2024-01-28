Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool players & fans to 'forget' about his summer exit and 'go crazy on each opponent' to keep quadruple dream alive

Peter McVitie
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool must "forget" about his looming departure from the club as he praised the club's fans for showing their love to him.

  • Klopp happy with atmosphere against Norwich
  • Wants players and fans to 'forget' his departure
  • Asks for team to 'go crazy' in every game

