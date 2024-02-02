'He's like a football doctor!' - Jurgen Klopp 'over the moon' with Alexis Mac Allister and hails Diogo Jota as 'complete package'

Ritabrata Banerjee
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Juergen KloppLiverpoolDiogo JotaAlexis Mac AllisterPremier League

Jurgen Klopp spoke highly of Alexis Mac Allister and hailed Diogo Jota for his intelligence on the pitch.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Klopp hails Mac Allister and Jota
  • Argentine is like a 'football doctor'
  • Hailed Jota's intelligence

Editors' Picks