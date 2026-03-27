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Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool it will be impossible to replace Mohamed Salah after bombshell exit announcement
Unique legacy at Anfield
Speaking ahead of his return to Anfield for a legends' charity match, Klopp delivered a poignant assessment of life after Salah. Following news that the 33-year-old will depart Merseyside at the end of the season, his former manager reflected on the staggering impact the 'Egyptian King' has made since 2017.
“I had to process what it means that Mo goes,” Klopp admitted. “I am already looking from the outside, so I texted him what I thought. I am really happy and proud that I was part of the whole journey. My God, what a player he is.”
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Impossible search for a successor
While Liverpool have navigated the exits of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Klopp believes replacing Salah is a task of a different magnitude. With 377 goal involvements in 435 appearances, Klopp argues the Egyptian’s statistics from the wing are unprecedented.
“This specific kind of player is irreplaceable,” Klopp continued. “There will be a void that somebody will fill, but the specific player, Mo Salah? I’m not sure there is even another one existing out there. The numbers he produces as a winger are ridiculous.”
Reflecting on intensity and 'edges'
The relationship between the two was famously intense, defined by a shared obsession with winning that occasionally led to public disagreements. Klopp maintains these moments were merely a byproduct of managing elite talent.
“Great team-mate, great guy - but not great company when he’s not scoring,” Klopp added. “Special players are a challenge, but we never lost respect for each other. That is what I really like.”
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Warning against chasing shadows
As Liverpool prepares for a future without their most prolific modern-day scorer, Klopp’s advice is simple: do not try to find a direct clone. He urged the club to evolve rather than look backward.
“If it is impossible, why should you try? Don’t try to chase the shadows. Find a new way and play,” he concluded. “I would not be surprised if he plays another six or seven years. He is an all-time great.”