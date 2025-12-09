Jurgen Klopp in line to take managerial reins at Real Madrid as Xabi Alonso loses the dressing room after miserable run

Madrid’s loss on Sunday night, compounded by two red cards and fury in the stands, has triggered alarm among the club’s leadership. Having taken just six points from a possible 15 in their last five La Liga games, the Spanish giants, who were five points clear at the summit after beating Barcelona in late October, now sit four points behind their eternal rivals.

According toEl Mundo, Real Madrid officials convened an emergency meeting after the match, one that reportedly stretched until 1 am. The club’s hierarchy was split: some urged immediate dismissal, while others argued for granting Alonso one final opportunity to steady the team during Wednesday’s crucial Champions League fixture against Manchester City. What is becoming increasingly clear, however, is that patience is scarce inside the Bernabeu. Senior figures are troubled by what they see as a weakening connection between Alonso and key members of the dressing room. While club officials do not place all the blame on the 44-year-old, there is growing dissatisfaction with both the team’s performances and what one insider described as a confused identity on the pitch.