'One of the worst days of my life' - Jurgen Klopp reflects on World Cup slip-up with Julian Nagelsmann after replacing him as Germany coach

Klopp had to apologise to Nagelsmann live on German TV during the World Cup. Speaking as a pundit during Germany's opening game against Curacao, Klopp had a slip of the tongue when he remarked: "Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team." The use of the word "still" caused controversy in his homeland.

After the game, Klopp said: "I’ve already found the most hated word of the year: ‘Still’. I could have punched myself in the face for that, but it was already too late and I was on TV. It just slipped out so casually and has absolutely no relevance."

Speaking to Naglesmann directly on air, Klopp said: "There’s one more thing I have to say… we still need to make time for this. We’re also informally part of the team, we’re absolutely on your side. What I’ve realized is: I’ll be 59 the day after tomorrow and I’m still an idiot. We are completely on your side, whatever you do. Nothing was intended to come of it to disrupt the process here."