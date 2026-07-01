Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp’s next job: Ex-Liverpool manager’s stance on return to coaching revealed as high-profile boss faces sack threat
Nagelsmann under fire after Paraguay shock
Despite entering the tournament with high expectations, Germany suffered a monumental shock after failing to overcome Paraguay, a side ranked 31 places below them, before losing a penalty shootout for the first time in their World Cup history.
While Nagelsmann is technically under contract until 2028, the nature of the exit has sparked a fierce national debate regarding the direction of the team. Since winning the World Cup in 2014, Germany have failed to win a single knockout game across three subsequent tournaments, leading to calls for a total overhaul of the DFB's leadership and technical structure.
- Getty/GOAL
Klopp waiting in the wings for 2030 dream
Klopp has long been the dream appointment for most German football fans, and it appears the 59-year-old would be open to the challenge, according to Telegraph. The former Liverpool boss views managing at a World Cup as one of his final remaining ambitions in the game, specifically eyeing the 2030 finals. However, the prospect of Euro 2028 that's set to be held in the UK and Ireland could also prove to be a significant draw for a man who spent nearly a decade in England.
Any potential deal would likely require flexible terms. Klopp, who currently serves as the head of global football at Red Bull, is unlikely to want the traditional grind of scouting every weekend. Yet, there is a growing belief that the conditions are now ideal for him to step in and restore Germany's status among the international elite after years of underperformance.
Immediate response to coaching links
Despite the rumors, Klopp has remained professional while working as a pundit for MagentaTV during the tournament. When questioned directly about the possibility of replacing Nagelsmann, the ex-Liverpool boss was careful not to fuel the fire while the current manager remains in post, though he did not shut the door on a future move.
Klopp stated: "I haven't thought about that yet. I understand that when the national coach position is discussed, my name is mentioned in some form. But it's not the moment to really talk about it. There's nothing to say about it. I have a job that I enjoy very much. As far as I know, it's not a part-time job."
- Getty Images
Demands for structural reform
Beyond the managerial speculation, Klopp has been scathing in his assessment of the current state of German football. He has called for a total rethink of how the country develops talent, suggesting that the issues run far deeper than just the senior team's tactical shortcomings on the pitch.
Highlighting the need for a bottom-up approach, Klopp added: "We can talk about the DFB. We absolutely have to change a few things. We can start with the U-10s and wait a few years to see what the results are. Paraguay had the opportunity to achieve something, Germany was under pressure to achieve something. Everyone in the stadium thought: Now they'll turn it around! But we didn't. We let them off the hook."