'I didn't hear them complain' - Jurgen Klopp blasted for fierce Club World Cup criticism as Barcelona legend aims Red Bull jibe at ex-Liverpool boss
Jurgen Klopp has come under fire from Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov for his scathing comments on the Club World Cup format. The former Liverpool boss questioned the demands of the revamped tournament, but the 1994 Ballon d'Or winner wasn’t having it, suggesting that Klopp’s comments stemmed from RB Salzburg’s early exit and mocking his new Red Bull affiliation.
- Stoichkov slams Klopp’s complaints about Club World Cup
- Questions Klopp’s motives, cites Salzburg and Red Bull links
- Calls tournament “prestigious” and vital for young players