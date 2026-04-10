'For all players, that's the dream' - Former Brazil star Julio Baptista reflects on World Cup moment as new Selecao generation prepares

Over the next few weeks, Carlo Ancelotti will have to draw a line among the Brazilian national team's attackers. On one side will be those heading to America for the World Cup. On the other will be those left off. It is a series of impossible decisions.

Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison, Estevao, Matheus Cunha, Joao Pedro, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Rayan, Neymar, Antony and Vitor Roque are all talented, but not all will be World Cup-bound. How do you decide between them? How do you draw a line that leaves a few of those superstars out?

Julio Baptista has been on both sides of that line. Playing in the era of Kaka, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho complicated matters. In 2006, he was left off despite scoring eight goals for Real Madrid. Four years later, he was on the plane as part of the Brazil team headed for South Africa that summer. In just four years, heartbreak turned into a dream come true. Players in Brazil's star-studded attack will be left feeling one of those emotions in a few weeks' time.

So what is it like? What is it like being part of a Selecao attack that is routinely one of the best in the world? How do Brazil's players deal with the nerves, elation and heartbreak that come with representing their country at the highest level? Few are more equipped to discuss it than Baptista, and his summation is simple: it is not easy.

"The World Cup is the most important tournament in the world," Baptista told GOAL at La Liga's El Partidazo event in Charlotte. "For all players, that's the dream. The dream is to arrive at a World Cup and participate in it. The chance to participate in 2010, for me, was incredible because I completed my dream. I can tell you that there is no bigger event in football than a World Cup."