The rise of Julian Quinones: Mexico's World Cup hero who beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Golden Boot

Before that first World Cup goal, before the Azteca roar, before the green shirt, there was a boy playing barefoot in Magui Payan.

Quinones would sneak out to play without his parents’ permission, stay on the field so long that he sometimes did not even return home to eat, and keep playing even when his shorts ripped and his mother had to stitch them back together.

Magui Payan was not a polished academy environment. It was football as instinct, as escape, as survival. The ball was not just recreation; it was one of the first signs that Quinones had something that could move him beyond the limits around him.

Cesar Valencia, one of his mentors at Futbol Paz, told ESPN MX that those barefoot games helped shape more than just Quinones’ love for the sport, as they built his body differently. The strength in the ankle, the way he struck the ball, the balance and power in his movements - all of it, in Valencia’s view, was tied to those early conditions.

At Futbol Paz, Quinones was not remembered as just another talented kid. He was remembered as relentless, nicknamed 'Pantera (Panther)' by his team-mates. Valencia though, believed that even that nickname fell short. To him, Quinones was more like a lion, because of the way he attacked the goal.