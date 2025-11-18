Julian Nagelsmann warns Germany teenager to 'keep his humility' after becoming youngest in 71 years to score debut goal with immediate impact against Slovakia

As per Opta, Ouedraogo became the youngest debutant to score for Germany since Klaus Sturmer in 1954, finding the net at just 19 years and 192 days. His rapid rise continued after he was initially called up to the German Under 21 squad but was promoted to the senior team when Nadiem Amiri withdrew through injury. Ouedraogo seized the opportunity brilliantly, marking his first international appearance with a historic milestone.

Ouedraogo reflected on the proud moment and expressed his joy, saying: “Of course, I never imagined it would go so well, but I'm not complaining. I'm very proud of this moment and incredibly happy.”

His teammate David Raum felt that Ouedraogo first needs time to absorb everything that has happened around his call up and first goal, but insisted that he is worthy of praise.

“I think the lad needs to let everything that's happened over the last few weeks sink in first, but he definitely deserved it and crowned his debut today with a very good performance,” he said.