Julian Nagelsmann stands by misfiring Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz as Germany boss promises to bring best out of duo

Nagelsmann praised Wirtz's commitment despite the Bayer Leverkusen star failing to produce a goal. The Germany boss also urged patience with Musiala, pointing to the Bayern Munich attacker's lengthy spell out through injury.

"Flo was very committed and gave it his all," Nagelsmann told reporters. "He's lacking luck. He had two or three top-notch dribbles in the penalty area. He's missing the goal."

Speaking about Musiala, he said: "He's been out for a year. We all know what he's capable of. We have to coax it out of him. The breakthrough (Musiala and Wirtz) will definitely come on Monday!"