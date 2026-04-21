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Julian Alvarez's summer transfer preference revealed as Barcelona, Arsenal & PSG battle for Atletico Madrid talisman
Catalan giants eye double swoop
Barcelona have identified Alvarez and Alessandro Bastoni as their two primary targets to bolster the squad's spine during the upcoming summer window. Mundo Deportivo has learned that both players are eager to join the La Liga champions. While Alvarez remains under contract at the Metropolitano until 2030, the forward has left the door open for a departure following a series of suggestive interviews regarding his future.
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Alvarez has Barca tunnel vision
Alvarez is also the subject of interest from Arsenal and PSG but finds those projects less appealing than a switch to the Blaugrana. Alvarez is not keen on a return to the Premier League after his stint at Manchester City, while he was also deterred by the limited international impact of Ligue 1. Instead, he views himself as the big bet to replace Robert Lewandowski at Barca and is highly attracted to the sporting project under Hansi Flick.
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Bastoni sets Barca ultimatum
The pursuit of Bastoni has also gathered pace as the Italian defender reportedly informed Inter Milan that he would only leave the club for Barcelona. The 27-year-old has dismissed persistent interest from Liverpool and other Premier League suitors, preferring the lifestyle and Flick's tactical vision in Spain. Consequently, Bastoni is prepared to help facilitate the move by negotiating a lower exit fee from the Nerazzurri, who were expected to demand between €70 million and €80 million.
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Flick to give final approval
The official commencement of negotiations for Alvarez depends on Flick giving the definitive "OK" to sporting director Deco following a scheduled squad planning meeting. Barcelona will wait to mathematically secure the La Liga title before triggering formal talks, while Atletico remained focused on their Champions League semi-final commitments. Despite the club's financial constraints, the Blaugrana set a cap of €100 million for Alvarez, relying on the players' firm desire to wear the shirt as significant leverage.