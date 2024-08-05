Julian Alvarez set for showdown talks with Man City amid PSG and Atletico Madrid transfer interest

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeJulian Alvarez set for showdown talks with Man City amid PSG and Atletico Madrid transfer interestJulian AlvarezManchester CityTransfersParis Saint-GermainAtletico MadridJulian Alvarez's agent will meet Manchester City officials to discuss about the Argentine's future at Etihad Stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlvarez's agent set to meet Man City officialsPSG and Atletico remain interested in signingArgentine wants more game timeArticle continues below