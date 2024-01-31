Julian Alvarez exclusive: Man City's serial trophy-winner opens up on his perfect year, World Cup glory with 'idol' Lionel Messi & why Pep Guardiola's relentless squad aren't satisfied with last season's treble

The striker opens up to GOAL about playing alongside his childhood hero for the Albiceleste and his productive partnership with Erling Haaland

Premier League title? Check. FA Cup? Check. Champions League? Check. Its South American equivalent, the Copa Libertadores? Check as well. And what about international trophies. Yep, he's got those too: the Copa America, Argentina's first major trophy in 28 years, and then the jewel in the crown, the 2022 World Cup. And don't forget the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, the Finalissima, the Argentine Primera Division, Copa Argentina and Supercopa.

Julian Alvarez's list of honours, currently standing at 14 trophies for club and country, is truly astonishing, and most players would dream about lifting that much silverware by the end of their careers. The scary thing is that the Manchester City and Argentina striker has only just turned 24.

Alvarez lifted the most important honours in the space of 12 whirlwind months. His epic trophy hunt began with the thrilling World Cup final triumph over France in December 2022, scoring four goals along the way. He then helped City win a third consecutive Premier League title, an FA Cup and finally capture the Champions League for the first time, becoming the first English club since rivals Manchester United in 1999 to claim the treble.

The journey culminated one year later with City thrashing Fluminense 4-0 in the Club World Cup final in Saudi Arabia, with Alvarez scoring the first and last goal on his way to being named Man of the Match. But it is far from over yet, as Alvarez is far from sated...