AFP
Showdown talks! Julian Alvarez holds clear-the-air meeting with Diego Simeone as Atletico Madrid refuse to sell
Face-to-face discussions at Majadahonda
In a move that highlights the growing tension regarding his future, Alvarez held an early-morning meeting with Diego Simeone on Wednesday. Before the first-team squad commenced their training session at the Cerro del Espino sports city, the striker, nicknamed 'La Arana,' arrived early to speak directly with his manager.
According to reports confirmed by various outlets, including Mundo Deportivo, the meeting was described as cordial but direct. Simeone arrived at the facility ahead of schedule to greet returning players, including the likes of Alex Baena and Marcos Llorente. However, the dialogue with Alvarez carried significantly more weight, coming shortly after the striker broke his silence during this summer's World Cup to declare his desire to leave Atletico Madrid, admitting: 'I don't think it's the right moment to talk, but I also don't want to hide. I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at the club, with those I needed to talk to, and I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.'
- Getty Images
Simeone aligns with club hierarchy
Despite the player's desire to address his concerns, Simeone has remained remarkably consistent in his public and private messaging. The manager had already set the tone during the club's pre-season tour in Seoul, where he spoke before the friendly against Manchester City. Simeone's words left little room for interpretation, as he fully backed the hardline stance taken by the club's CEO, Miguel Angel Gil Marin, regarding any potential exit for the highly-rated forward.
The manager reiterated the club's position during his exchange with Alvarez, emphasizing that the decision remains a corporate one. Simeone's earlier comments in South Korea reflected this total alignment with the board: 'The situation is very clear, the entity took a decision that Miguel Angel explained very well.' Despite interest from Arsenal, PSG, and Alvarez's preference for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid firmly refuse to sell the 2022 World Cup winner to a direct Spanish rival.
Atleti refuse to sanction sale
Despite the presence of Alvarez's agents in Madrid, the Atletico hierarchy has 'closed ranks' and is refusing to negotiate a departure. The striker, who joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 for £81.8 million and is under contract until 2030, has yet to win a title with the club, finishing as Copa del Rey runner-up last season. Nevertheless, Atletico view him as an essential component of their sporting project for the upcoming campaign and have shown no willingness to entertain offers.
The Colchoneros are determined to keep hold of their star man, especially with other attacking concerns looming. The news of the meeting comes at a delicate time for the squad, as fellow forward Alexander Sorloth has recently entered the treatment room with an injury, further complicating Simeone's tactical planning. This injury crisis only strengthens the club's resolve to keep Alvarez, as they cannot afford to lose more firepower ahead of the new La Liga season.
- Getty Images
The road ahead for La Arana
As things stand, Alvarez remains an Atletico Madrid player, but the presence of his representatives suggests that the saga may not be over just yet. The striker, who made 49 appearances across all competitions for Atletico last season, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists, sees his camp still working to find a solution that satisfies his desire to move, even as the club refuses to budge from their 'not for sale' position ahead of their La Liga opener against Malaga on August 19.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting