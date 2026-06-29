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No way back for Julian Alvarez! Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid striker OUT after public push for Barcelona transfer
Simeone loses patience with Alvarez
There is no way back for Alvarez at Atletico, as Simeone has reportedly reached his limit with the striker. The Argentine manager, known for demanding absolute loyalty from his squad, has seen enough after the player’s public push for a move to rivals Barcelona.
According to reports from SPORT, the atmosphere at the Metropolitano has shifted significantly. Simeone now views the departure of the World Cup winner as the only logical solution to maintain harmony within the dressing room. The manager has no intention of trying to convince a player to stay if their heart is already set on a future elsewhere.
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Barcelona move remains the priority
Alvarez has long been a person of interest for the recruitment team at the Camp Nou. Barcelona sporting director Deco is an admirer of the Argentine international and considers him a priority target to bolster the Blaugrana attack. Indeed, the lure of playing for Barca has seemingly had an impact on the former Manchester City man.
Inside the Atletico camp, the news of Alvarez's desire to leave was not met with shock. Club officials were already aware that the player was seeking a fresh challenge and that Barcelona was his preferred destination. While he has been careful with his words, his recent statements have been interpreted as a clear 'come and get me' plea to the Catalan giants.
Atletico set exit conditions
Despite the apparent breakdown in the relationship between manager and player, Atletico will not make things easy for Barcelona. The club’s hierarchy, led by sporting operations chief Mateu Alemany, would strongly prefer to sell Alvarez to an overseas club rather than strengthen a direct domestic rival in La Liga.
The financial side of the deal remains a significant hurdle for Joan Laporta and his board. Atletico have reportedly laid down strict conditions for any potential transfer, and they are expected to demand a premium fee to compensate for losing such a high-profile talent to a competitor. Negotiating a deal that satisfies both Atleti's demands and Barca's budget will be the primary challenge of the summer.
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The end of the road at the Metropolitano
The situation has moved past the point of reconciliation, with Simeone now prioritising a quick resolution. The Atleti boss wants the saga concluded as soon as possible to avoid a long, drawn-out distraction during his pre-season preparations. Alvarez’s exclusion from recent club promotional materials, including the new kit launch, has only added fuel to the fire. It appears the striker's days in the Spanish capital are numbered. This sense of urgency could play into Barcelona's hands if they can find the necessary funds.