AFP
Jules Kounde 'shocked' by Lamine Yamal as Barcelona full-back sats fans 'don't realise how impressive' Spanish wonderkid is
Rising star shines bright
The 27-year-old right-back is struggling to comprehend the trajectory of his younger colleague. Yamal has already firmly established himself among the global elite, displaying technical maturity and remarkable consistency that continue to defy expectations at the age of 18. The French defender, who has been a reliable presence in the Blaugrana backline, feels that public perception has not quite caught up with the reality of a talent destined to define an era.
- AFP
High praise from a veteran
Speaking candidly during a live broadcast on ESN Media's Twitch channel, Kounde expressed his profound admiration for the forward. Emphasising the unprecedented nature of these achievements, he stated: "It’s shocking, it’s very very strong. I don’t know if people realise how strong he is. But already doing what he has done at his age, winning a European Championship at 16 while being one of the best players..."
Staggering numbers back the hype
The statistics undoubtedly validate his team-mate's astonishment. This season alone, the Spanish international has amassed 40 appearances across all competitions, contributing 21 goals and 16 assists. In La Liga, his record reads an impressive 14 goals and 10 assists in 25 matches. Overall, for Barcelona, he boasts 46 goals in 146 outings. On the international stage, he has earned 23 caps and scored six goals since his 2023 debut. His trophy cabinet is already bulging, featuring one European Championship, two domestic league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups and a Player of the Season award.
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What next for the Catalans
Flick's men currently sit at the summit of the table with 73 points after 29 matches. This crucial position keeps them just four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Looking ahead, a demanding schedule awaits the league leaders. They face Atletico Madrid away on April 4 in La Liga, before hosting them four days later in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. A league fixture against Espanyol follows on April 11, preceding the crucial European return leg against Atletico on April 14.