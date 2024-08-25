RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Scott Wilson

Jude Bellingham finds his smile again! 'Frustrated' Real Madrid superstar joins fellow injury victim David Alaba for gym session after being ruled out of Blancos & England fixtures

J. BellinghamReal MadridD. AlabaLaLiga

Jude Bellingham was all smiles as he joined Real Madrid team-mate David Alaba for a gym session, days after the injured star voiced his frustrations.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bellingham out with muscle injury
  • Sidelined until mid-September
  • England star recovering in the gym
Article continues below