AFP
Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers? Alan Shearer reveals who he thinks has won England's No.10 race at World Cup
Shearer backs Rogers over Bellingham
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Shearer insists that Tuchel must prioritise current form over reputation when selecting his starting lineup. In an interview with SunSport, the pundit suggested that Rogers should operate behind the main striker, even though Bellingham has been officially handed the number 10 shirt. The contrast in their respective club seasons is stark, providing Tuchel with a massive selection headache.
Shearer explained his reasoning behind picking the Aston Villa playmaker: "At the minute, Rogers has maybe just edged it. I mean Bellingham’s had one or two injury problems and Rogers has been able to go in there and do very well."
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A fantastic talent earns his spot
The legendary forward has been thoroughly impressed by the 23-year-old's development, and the numbers certainly back up the praise. Rogers enjoyed a phenomenal season, racking up 55 appearances across all competitions. He contributed 14 goals and 12 assists, playing an instrumental role as Aston Villa have lifted the Europa League trophy.
Shearer would select a trusted midfield trio featuring the Villa standout alongside Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice. Stressing his confidence, he added: "So, I’d think it’ll be him that will start. And we’ll have to see what happens with Bellingham. Rogers has been fantastic. He’s a really, really talented guy. And he’s earned the right to go into a World Cup and hopefully do very, very well."
Managing high-profile exclusions
In contrast to his international teammate's marathon campaign, Bellingham endured a frustrating, injury-hit season with Real Madrid. The midfielder managed 40 appearances across La Liga, the Champions League and domestic cups, registering eight goals and five assists.
Dropping a high-profile player with those numbers would cause a stir, but Shearer is confident the coaching staff will handle it. He stated: "Clearly, the XI that starts the first game is not going to be the XI that plays every game and right through the tournament. And if there’s a manager to handle players, big players being left out, then it’s this manager."
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What next for England?
The Three Lions will finalise their tactical preparations with friendlies against New Zealand on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 10. Following those warm-up fixtures, Tuchel must finalise his starting playmaker before England kick off their World Cup Group L campaign against Croatia on June 17, followed by clashes with Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27.