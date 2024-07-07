Jude Bellingham Bukayo SakaGetty/GOAL
‘The stones on this guy!’ - Jude Bellingham hails penalty hero Bukayo Saka after England penalty shootout redemption for Arsenal star at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham has hailed the 'stones' on Bukayo Saka for his 'Man of the Match' performance and penalty shootout redemption against Switzerland.

  • Saka stars for England in Switzerland win
  • Bellingham praises Arsenal star for performance
  • Awarded 'Man of the Match' for goal and penalty
