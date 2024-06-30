'Really good performance' - Jude Bellingham bizarrely claims England had 'massive control' throughout gruelling Slovakia tie as he addresses 'negative energy' around Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad
Jude Bellingham felt England put in a "really good performance" against Slovakia after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Euro 2024.
- England win but fail to impress again
- Bellingham scores vital equaliser
- Real Madrid star says team played well