Jude Bellingham Hansi Flick GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Jude Bellingham 'admires' Barcelona! England star tells friends that he loves how Real Madrid's bitter rivals play under Hansi Flick

J. BellinghamH. FlickReal MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is reportedly a secret admirer of Hansi Flick's philosophy at Barcelona.

  • Barcelona have beaten Madrid twice this season
  • They scored nine goals in two Clasico meetings
  • Bellingham appreciates Flick's style of play
