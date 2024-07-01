Will Jude Bellingham be banned for England vs Switzerland at Euro 2024? Lewd ‘inside joke’ goal celebration after stunning overhead kick could land Real Madrid superstar UEFA sanction
Jude Bellingham reportedly faces the threat of missing England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final with Switzerland due to his “inside joke” goal celebration.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Midfielder scored stunning goal vs Slovakia
- Antics after that have sparked debate
- Three Lions preparing for quarter-final clash