Juan Mata confirms Melbourne Victory departure but rules out retirement as he takes on new A-League ownership role

Mata released an emotional statement expressing his deep gratitude to the entire club for the warm reception he enjoyed throughout last season.

Reflecting on his memorable chapter in Australia, the former Spain international said: "I loved every minute and so greatly enjoyed everything that we achieved last season, falling back in love with football at such a special place, in an amazing city that it was a privilege to call home.

"Thanks to my team-mates, the staff and the Board for welcoming me so warmly, supporting me so generously, and allowing me to give my best for this wonderful Club and the amazing members and fans whose support I still feel every day.

"Now I am excited about our next chapters, believing together in the future of Australian football and inspiring the next generation of Melbourne Victory players and supporters."