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Josko Gvardiol makes honest Lamine Yamal admission after Croatia suffers heavy defeat to Spain
Yamal leaves Gvardiol in awe
Spain continued their dominant run as world champions with a convincing victory over Croatia in the Nations League. While the collective Spanish performance was impressive, it was Yamal who once again stole the headlines. The Barcelona prodigy scored twice and provided a crucial assist, leaving the Croatian defense, including Gvardiol, struggling for answers throughout the night in Seville.
Reflecting on the difficulty of facing the teenage winger, Gvardiol offered a blunt appraisal of the challenge Yamal poses to even the most elite defenders. "We know what Yamal is like. When he's given 1-on-1 space, he'll take advantage of it. He should always be doubled, sometimes we've succeeded, sometimes we haven't. If he has the worst day, he'll get through at least 10 times," Gvardiol admitted.
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Croatia’s excessive respect for Spain
The defeat was a bitter pill to swallow for Slaven Bilic’s side, who struggled to find their rhythm after conceding an early goal. Gvardiol suggested that the team may have been too tentative in their approach to the world champions.
"It was a tough game, a tough defeat in the end. We have to congratulate them, they are world champions for a reason. We knew what was coming, playing away against a team like this is of course not easy, but I also think we showed too much respect. We conceded an early goal, that shook us up, it's not easy to come back. So, in the end, a tough defeat," the defender noted.
Defensive flaws against World Champions
Gvardiol’s sentiment was echoed by striker Dion Drena Beljo, who managed to score Croatia's solitary goal on a night of otherwise total Spanish dominance. Beljo acknowledged that Croatia anticipated a formidable test against the world champions, but he expressed deep disappointment with how easily Spain breached their backline. He admitted the overall performance left a bitter taste, emphasizing that stronger defensive discipline in the final third could have yielded a far better result
"We played against the world champions, we knew what to expect. They are a really top team, but it leaves a bitter taste, because I think we could have done better, especially in the defensive phase. They were coming at us easily in the last third," Beljo explained.
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England challenge awaits
Croatia has little time to lick their wounds, as a high-stakes clash against England looms on the horizon. For Gvardiol and the rest of the squad, the upcoming home fixture represents a chance to rebuild confidence after the Seville drubbing. The defender is focused on securing points against the Three Lions despite the difficult circumstances.
"Tough schedule, England in a few days. Unfortunately without the public, it will be harder, but we are playing at home and we will try to get as many points as possible," Gvardiol concluded.
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