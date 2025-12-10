Getty Images Sport
'I wouldn't have managed it!' - Joshua Kimmich & Co in awe of Alphonso Davies' 'exemplary' energy as Bayern Munich star ends 261-day ACL nightmare with Champions League cameo
Fonzie is back!
The 3-1 victory over the Portuguese champions will be remembered for Lennart Karl's record-breaking goal, but for the squad and the supporters, one of the night's biggest cheers was reserved for the 88th minute. Standing on the touchline, ready to replace Serge Gnabry, was Alphonso Davies - a sight many feared might not happen until 2026 given the severity of his knee injury.
The 25-year-old had not featured for the Bavarians since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty with Canada in March 2025, and his senior team-mates were quick to highlight the extraordinary attitude the full-back maintained during his darkest days.
Kimmich: 'I wouldn't have managed it'
Speaking to reporters in the catacombs of the Allianz Arena after the final whistle, captain Joshua Kimmich offered a candid insight into the mental toll such an injury takes on a player. The midfielder admitted that he was unsure if he would have possessed the same fortitude as his team-mate to remain positive throughout the ordeal.
"The way I experienced him, how he went through rehab, that is exemplary. I wouldn't have managed it like that with this energy," Kimmich enthused, clearly moved by the return.
The German international went on to reveal details of how the Canadian kept himself integrated with the squad despite being unable to train, highlighting a specific role he played alongside fellow injury-hit star Jamal Musiala.
"He also always tried to be close to the team," Kimmich continued. "He has been with us in the dressing room for months, comes to the games, comes into the dressing room together with Jamal, turns on the music, tries to create a good mood. That is not something to be taken for granted."
It was 'a hard time for everyone' - Neuer
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who knows all too well the pain of long-term injuries having battled back from a serious leg break himself in the past, was equally effusive in his praise. The veteran shot-stopper emphasised that the defender's absence was felt not just tactically, but emotionally within the dressing room, and offered some sage advice for the next steps of his recovery.
"It is naturally a hard time," Neuer reflected. "I know that because I have also had severe injuries and I believe for him it is now very important that he stays cool and appreciates this joy of playing football and that he is with us in the team."
Neuer added: "We obviously also hope that he will remain healthy, but he did it superbly, even during that time."
Defender Jonathan Tah, who marshalled the backline effectively against Sporting, pointed to the unseen hours of work that made the comeback possible. Speaking in the mixed zone, he summarised the collective relief felt by the squad.
"I am very happy for him that he is back," Tah stated. "I believe it was a hard path of suffering that he had to walk and we are all happy that he is there again."
'Good to be back', says Davies
For the man of the moment, the reaction was simple and heartfelt. Taking to social media after the game, Davies posted a message on Instagram, capturing the relief of finally doing his job again.
"Good to be back! Doing what I love the most," he wrote.
With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon - a tournament his nation is co-hosting - his return to fitness is a massive boost not just for Bayern, but for Canadian football as a whole. For now, however, he will simply enjoy the feeling of grass under his boots and the applause of the Allianz Arena. The "injury hell" is over; the comeback has begun.
