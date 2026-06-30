'It feels terrible' - Joshua Kimmich admits Germany 'completely deserving' of early World Cup exit

Kimmich also delivered a brutally honest assessment after the defeat, insisting Germany had fallen well below the standards expected of them. He made it clear the players, not the coaching staff or outside influences, were responsible for the exit.

"We’re playing here to make Germany proud," he added. "As a child, I always watched Germany reach the semifinals and the final. We weren’t able to give that to the viewers at home.

"I think people in Germany need something to be proud of right now - unfortunately, that’s not the national team. We, the players on the field, messed it up, and we take responsibility for that. It wasn’t the coach’s fault, it wasn’t the media’s fault, it wasn’t the referee’s fault, it wasn’t the opponent’s fault. It was entirely our fault."