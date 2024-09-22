Jose Mourinho The Crying OneGetty/X (@GalatasaraySK)
Scott Wilson

Jose Mourinho storms off after being mocked as 'The Crying One' following Fenerbahce's defeat to Galatasaray

J. MourinhoGalatasaraySuper LigFenerbahce

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho wasn't happy after being dubbed 'The Crying One' on social media by Galatasaray.

  • Fenerbahce lose 3-1 to Galatasaray
  • Mourinho labelled 'The Crying One'
  • Hired by Turkish side in the summer
