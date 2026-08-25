'The squad is closed' - Jose Mourinho shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk but admits late summer exits are still possible

Mourinho has firmly insisted that his squad is "closed" for the summer transfer window, sending a clear message that he expects no further arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite a summer of significant change at the Santiago Bernabeu, the spotlight remains on the club's failure to secure certain targets, most notably in the middle of the park. Mourinho, however, was quick to downplay any frustration regarding the club's recruitment drive, even after missing out on midfielder Rodri, who eventually opted to join fierce rivals Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of Los Blancos' upcoming La Liga clash against Real Sociedad, the legendary manager addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding the capital club's transfer activity. "For me the squad is closed, but the market is still open -- you never know if a player will come and say 'I've been benched twice and I want to leave'," Mourinho told reporters. "In theory no (more deals)... but something could always happen... In my head the squad is closed closed, and I have not asked for anyone. I am very happy with the players I have."