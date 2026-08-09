Jose Mourinho 'couldn't believe' it! Real Madrid boss left FURIOUS as Man City ace Rodri chooses Barcelona move over Bernabeu switch

The Special One is said to have reacted with "immense anger" after learning that his primary midfield target would be heading to Catalonia rather than the Spanish capital. Spanish outlet SPORT claims that Mourinho "couldn't believe" the news, having spent much of the summer planning his tactical setup around the arrival of the World Cup winner.

The situation reached a boiling point during "more than one conversation" between Mourinho and the Real Madrid board. Despite the manager's demands for a high-profile alternative, the club hierarchy has reportedly informed him that no further signings will be made in the engine room.







