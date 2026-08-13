Jose Mourinho warns Real Madrid stars that "the real work'' begins next week after Deportivo victory

Madrid continued their preparations for the upcoming campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna at the Riazor. The result ensured that Los Blancos secured the Trofeo Teresa Herrera for the tenth time in the club's illustrious history, marking their first appearance in the traditional tournament since 2013. Brahim Diaz proved to be the difference-maker, finishing a swift move just before the halftime whistle to maintain the team's unbeaten run during the summer schedule.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Mourinho emphasized the importance of treating the friendly with respect given the history of the opposition. "It was a serious match against a team returning to La Liga, this trophy has a long tradition so they gave it their all and forced us to play seriously," the manager explained.