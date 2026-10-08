'We have to be lucky to still be here!' - Jose Mourinho mocks Man City trial while opening up on Real Madrid & referee scandals

Manchester City find themselves engulfed in an unprecedented crisis after an independent commission found the club guilty on 114 of 115 financial charges. The Premier League allegations, spanning from the 2009-10 to 2017-18 seasons, center on artificially inflated sponsorship revenue and failing to provide accurate financial records. While City firmly maintain their innocence and have officially launched an appeal, the club still face the threat of severe penalties.

'I prefer to laugh a little, because I think we will have an end. But we two, who are in our sixties, have to have the luck to still be here when the final sentence arrives, because now a sentence will arrive and then an appeal...' Mourinho told Corriere dello Sport. His comments highlight a growing frustration within the game regarding the time it takes to process major disciplinary cases involving elite clubs.