AFP
Jose Mourinho in 'final negotiations' to become Real Madrid manager for second time as 'only candidate' to replace Alvaro Arbeloa
Mourinho closes in on Bernabeu return
According to BBC Sport, Mourinho is in final negotiations to become Real Madrid's next head coach, 13 years after his first spell at the Bernabeu. The 63-year-old is the clear favourite and currently the only candidate the club are in talks with over the role. This move marks a dramatic turn of events for the Spanish giants as they seek an experienced hand to guide them back to domestic and European dominance. Club president Florentino Perez is understood to have been the driving force behind the reunion, having first considered the possibility two days after Xabi Alonso left.
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Arbeloa era set to end in Madrid
The impending appointment will signal the end of Arbeloa's time in the dugout. Mourinho will replace the current head coach, who only took charge in January following Alonso's departure. Despite his deep ties to the club as a former player, Arbeloa’s tenure has not convinced the hierarchy that he is the right man for the long-term project currently being built. By turning back to the Portuguese manager, Real Madrid are opting for a proven winner who understands their unique culture, leaving Arbeloa to step aside after just a few months in the high-pressure seat.
Benfica finale before La Liga switch
The former Chelsea boss has been manager of Benfica since joining on a two-year contract last September. Only yesterday, he told media he did not want to talk about his future just yet, maintaining professionalism towards his current employers. Addressing the intense speculation before his final domestic commitment, he stated: "There's a match against Estoril, and from Monday onwards I'll be able to answer questions about my future as a coach and Benfica's future." Saturday's game against Estoril Praia is the club's last of the season, after which the path will be cleared for his departure.
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What comes next for the Special One?
Mourinho will inherit a squad that have missed out on all major trophies this season, including the league, cup, and Champions League. Real Madrid have just three fixtures remaining to conclude a disappointing campaign: a home clash against Real Oviedo on May 14, an away trip to Sevilla on May 17, and a final home game versus Athletic Club on May 23.