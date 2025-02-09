Jose Mourinho gives cryptic response after Galatasaray game abandoned just 30 minutes in as opponents Adana Demirspor storm off the field in protest against controversial penalty
Jose Mourinho shared a cryptic reaction on social media after Galatasaray's match got suspended as opponents Adana Demirspor's stormed off the field.
- Galatasaray match suspended
- Adana players walked off pitch in protest
- Mourinho shared cryptic social media post