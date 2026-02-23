getty
Jose Mourinho issues blunt response to Vinicius Junior racism row fallout as Benfica prepare for second leg of Champions League tie vs Real Madrid
Mourinho shields Prestianni amid UEFA probe
The controversy stems from an incident that occurred during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off, where Argentine youngster Prestianni allegedly racially abused the Brazil international. The fallout has since drawn the attention of UEFA as European football’s governing body. Speaking after his side’s comfortable 3-0 victory over AVS at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday, the former Real Madrid boss was in no mood to provide the soundbite many were looking for. When pressed on the matter, Mourinho offered a curt reply to reporters: "I don't want to comment."
"Difficult for everyone" says Mourinho
A Benfica press officer quickly intervened to clarify the club's stance, explaining that "There is a UEFA investigation underway and the boss is not available to answer." The silence from the hierarchy suggests a desire to keep the focus purely on footballing matters, though Mourinho did acknowledge that the atmosphere surrounding the training ground has been far from normal. The weight of the allegations has clearly been felt within the walls of the Seixal academy.
Reflecting on the mental strain the saga has placed on his squad, Mourinho added: "I repeat that it has been difficult for everyone. I am not going to specify at what level the difficulties were. They and I were able to be professional."
Benfica find their rhythm on the pitch
Despite the ongoing controversy, Benfica remain the only unbeaten team in the Primeira Liga this season following their victory against AVS. However, a high number of draws has left them playing catch-up in a fierce three-way title race. Following their win against AVS, the Eagles sit in third place with 55 points after 23 matches, while Porto top the table with their 62 points haul. Mourinho noted a significant improvement in his team's cohesion compared to earlier in the campaign. Explaining the evolution of his side, the former Chelsea and Interboss said: "We are more of a team today than in the first game at Aves. We are more of a team. With defined principles of play.
"All the players, and not just ten of them, know how to interpret them. We continue in the hunt for points and doing our part. The first half ended the game and the second was better from AVS. More relaxed on our part, lowering the tempo. Three important and mandatory points."
A volatile atmosphere awaits in Madrid
The immediate horizon holds a daunting trip to the Bernabeu this Wednesday, where Benfica must overturn a one-goal deficit. Mourinho has spent the last week managing his resources, resting key figures like Vangelis Pavlidis and Alexander Bah during the second half of the AVS game to ensure they are prepared for the match in Spain. However, the tactical battle will be secondary to the emotional narrative. With Vinicius Junior set to face the team whose player allegedly abused him, the tension will be at a breaking point.
