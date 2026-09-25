Jorge Jesus explains decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal win over Wales

Ronaldo endured a remarkably difficult outing during Portugal's narrow 1-0 Nations League victory over Wales on Thursday. The 41-year-old forward struggled to make a positive impact and missed a massive opportunity to find the back of the net.

Benefitting from a brilliant pass provided by midfield team-mate Ruben Neves, Ronaldo failed to convert what appeared to be a straightforward finish. As a direct result of his struggles, Portugal manager Jesus opted to make a decisive change. The veteran forward was withdrawn in the 68th minute of the match.