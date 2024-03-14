'Jordan Henderson doesn't make anyone happy' - England midfielder's season from hell showing few signs of improvement at Ajax following Saudi Pro League nightmare

The Eredivisie giants' form has fallen off a cliff since the former Liverpool captain's arrival in Amsterdam

The 2024 January transfer window provided frightfully little in terms of storylines. However, one saga that did cut through the radio silence was Jordan Henderson's much-debated decision to call time on his Saudi Pro League 'adventure' at Al-Ettifaq.

Just before the window swung open, rumblings began to surface of Henderson's desire to manufacture an early exit, due to concerns about the low standard of competition in the country ahead of the Euros and his family's inability to settle in their new surroundings.

Midway through the month, he got his wish, with Ajax snapping him up on a surprisingly-long two-and-a-half year contract. Speaking immediately after that move was confirmed, Henderson unsurprisingly spoke of his desire to draw a line under his controversial Saudi transfer, also hinting at his hope that he could fade into the background at Ajax and focus solely on his on-field performances.

"If any people from that [LGBT+] community feel let down or hurt I apologise. If anyone was offended or feel as though I upset them, that's on me, that was my decision and I apologise for that. It was never my intention. I just want to look forward now and concentrate on being the best player I can for Ajax. My beliefs have never changed and never will. Again I can only apologise if people feel let down," he said at his unveiling.

And while Henderson has found himself on the back pages on UK newspapers far less frequently since his arrival in Amsterdam, it's been far from plain sailing at Ajax so far.