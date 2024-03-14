Jordan henderson Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Jordan Henderson has nightmare England return as Aston Villa fans boo Ajax midfielder throughout before 4-0 thrashing seals Europa Conference League exit

Jordan HendersonAjaxAston VillaAston Villa vs AjaxEuropa Conference League

Jordan Henderson's return to England turned into a nightmare as Aston Villa fans booed the Ajax midfielder throughout in a damning 4-0 thrashing.

  • Henderson started for Ajax
  • Midfielder received a hostile reception at Villa Park
  • Dutch giants beaten comprehensively by English side

