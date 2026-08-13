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'We go there to win it' - Jonathan Tah issues defiant Borussia Dortmund warning as Bayern Munich chase first trophy of the season
Tah ready for second Bayern chapter
Bayern centre-back Tah is eagerly anticipating the start of his second campaign with the Bavarian giants. Following a highly successful debut year, the Germany international is already setting his sights on securing more silverware.
Die Roten are currently preparing for the upcoming DFL-Supercup clash against fierce rivals Dortmund. The traditional curtain-raiser will give Tah and his team-mates an immediate opportunity to underline their domestic dominance.
"Winning trophies is always something special," Tah stated. "And this trophy is different from other trophies during the season. At the end, we played a great last season. So that's why we are able to win this trophy at the beginning of this season. Yes it's always, always something special. Of course, we go there to win it."
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Trusting intuition and feeling accepted
Reflecting on his seamless integration into the squad, Tah expressed immense satisfaction with his ultimate decision to join the reigning German champions. The commanding defender quickly established himself as a vital figure in Munich.
"I would say, for myself, to trust my intuition and my decisions, because it feels like I made the right decision to come here, and the first season has been amazing," he explained.
"The way, you know, I could come here and be myself, exactly how I am, and the way people accepted me as a player but also as a person was special to me. I think for me, that's something I want to keep this season and keep working on different stuff. There's always something you can do better. But, yes, that's the main focus.
Assuming leadership and defensive goals
With a full year of experience under his belt, Tah is now ready to assume even greater responsibility within the dressing room. He has also outlined clear tactical objectives for the team's defensive unit.
"I think one important thing for me is also to grow more in the role of a leader in a team," Tah said. "You know, when you come the first year, you always have to adapt, and it's a new team, and you have to see how it fits. But at the end, I had the feeling that I could play my role as a leader with the other leaders, on and off the pitch.
"Of course, I want to work on that. Then a lot of details, like on the pitch. I think one thing or one goal that I told myself – and also, like, the defenders, the defender group – that we don't want to concede more goals. We want to concede less goals than last season. Yes, we’ll work on that."
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Showdown at Signal Iduna Park
Bayern's defensive resolve will be immediately tested when they travel to face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, 22 August. The highly anticipated showdown will take place in front of a hostile crowd at Signal Iduna Park.
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