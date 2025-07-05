Jonathan David TabletGetty Images
Jonathan David ends transfer saga and signs five-year contract with Juventus after leaving Lille following contract expiry

Canadian forward Jonathan David has signed for Serie A giants Juventus on a five-year-deal. David joins the Italian side after his contract with Ligue 1 club Lille ended this summer. The 25-year-old will earn a salary of €6 million (£5m/$7m) per season plus bonuses at the Bianconeri. David spent five years at Lille where he scored 109 goals in 200 appearances.

