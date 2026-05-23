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Canada Roster Projections (05.23.2026)GOAL
Benjamin Steiner

Jonathan David leads the way, but injuries to Alphonso Davies and others impact Canada’s chances - 2026 Canada World Cup roster projection

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World Cup
Canada
J. Marsch
D. St. Clair
A. Johnston
N. Sigur
A. Davies
M. Bombito
J. David
P. David

Canada’s injury-hit squad faces tough roster decisions as Jesse Marsch prepares to unveil Canada’s 2026 World Cup team on May 29.

The Canada Men’s National Team will announce their 26-man World Cup roster later than most, with head coach Jesse Marsch set to unveil the squad May 29 in Charlotte, where Canada is hosting a pre-World Cup training camp.

For a heavily ailing group, the extra days allow more time for players to recover and for national team staff to assess them before pre-World Cup friendlies June 1 and June 5 against Uzbekistan and Ireland.

If the player pool were healthier, the decisions would be easier. Marsch’s top group begins to thin out after the 27th or 28th player, but the current reality makes selection more complicated. Adding to the challenge, many of the injured players are still expected to be ready for the tournament.

So, who will crack the squad for Canada’s first home World Cup? Here, GOAL takes a look at where things stand with only days remaining.

  • Dayne St Clair Canada 2025Getty

    GOALKEEPERS

    GOAL's picks: Maxime Crépeau, Dayne St. Clair, James Pantemis
    In the mix: Owen Goodman, Tom McGill

    Somehow, Canada has found itself in a very peculiar situation. Their best goalkeeper during the 2026 MLS season has been Portland Timbers' James Pantemis, a player with just one cap who would still be a relative surprise inclusion on the roster.

    Since Canada moved on from former No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan, the leading pair has been Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau and Inter Miami’s Dayne St. Clair, with the latter playing 15 of Canada’s 29 matches under Marsch.

    While St. Clair was previously considered the better goalkeeper in MLS, earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2025 with Minnesota United, he has lacked a clear edge with Canada. In contrast, Crépeau has shown an ability to make a big save when called upon. Still, over the past year, St. Clair has often faced the stronger opponent during two-match international windows.

    When it comes to recent form, the two have been neck and neck while playing behind Florida sides that struggle defensively. Crépeau might have the edge given his minus-0.6 goals prevented mark compared to St. Clair’s minus-2.0. He also offers cleaner handling, more consistent decision-making and greater comfort adapting to changing match tempos.

    Yet the Pantemis question looms large. The 29-year-old has posted a remarkable 5.0 goals prevented mark, fourth among MLS starting goalkeepers, along with a 72.5% save percentage, which ranks seventh and well ahead of his compatriots. Most recently, he produced an MLS Save of the Year contender against Lionel Messi in a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami.



    If this decision were based purely on current club form, Pantemis would not just make the roster, he would be the starter. Instead, he is competing for the third goalkeeper role alongside 22-year-old Owen Goodman, who has been touted as Canada’s next starter but is coming off a season of mixed results with Huddersfield Town and Barnsley while on loan from Crystal Palace.

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  • Alistair Johnston CanadaGetty

    DEFENDERS

    GOAL's picks: Alistair Johnston, Niko Sigur, Richie Laryea, Alphonso Davies, Moïse Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alfie Jones, Luc de Fougerolles, Joel Waterman
    In the mix: Kamal Miller, Zorhan Bassong, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Ralph Priso, Jamie Knight-Lebel, Nikola Markovic

    If you’re reading this and have a Canadian passport, keep your phone nearby. Canada’s World Cup backline may need you. The strength of the Canadian team, when healthy, quickly becomes a concern once injuries enter the picture, and much of the projected back four is racing to be fit for the World Cup opener.

    Starting with the fullbacks, Alphonso Davies remains the biggest concern. The 25-year-old impressed after returning from injury in March but suffered a hamstring strain in the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain, putting him out for five to six weeks and making him doubtful for the World Cup group stage.

    While he will likely make the 26-man squad and could be available off the bench in the opener or shortly after, he will not be at his best, significantly lowering Canada’s ceiling.

    Outside of Davies, things do not get much better. Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea, who has filled in at left back, has not played since April 22 but is expected to be ready for the tournament. That leaves Celtic FC’s Alistair Johnston, who has not played for Canada since June 2025 because of various injuries, and Hajduk Split’s Niko Sigur as the only fully healthy fullbacks with starting potential.

    There is a similar concern at center back. Star Ligue 1 defender Moïse Bombito continues to work his way back from a broken leg and has not played since Oct. 5. Like Davies, he has not featured for Canada since March 2025, while Derek Cornelius was moved to Rangers FC’s reserve team and has not played a club match since Nov. 9 despite returning from injury.

    Beyond that duo, which started throughout Canada’s impressive 2024 Copa América run, Alfie Jones remains on the road to recovery after surgery with Middlesbrough, and 20-year-old Luc de Fougerolles is still ramping up his playing time with FCV Dender. That leaves Chicago Fire’s Joel Waterman as the lone healthy defender on the projected roster who is also playing regularly.

    If any of those names drop off the list entirely, expect Portland center back Kamal Miller to be the first call, followed by Sporting Kansas City’s Zorhan Bassong, Crewe Alexandra’s Jamie Knight-Lebel or New York Red Bulls’ Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

  • Stephen Eustáquio CanadáGetty

    MIDFIELDERS

    GOAL's picks: Mathieu Choinière, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Jonathan Osorio, Nathan Saliba, Ali Ahmed, Tajon Buchanan, Marcelo Flores, Liam Millar
    In the mix: Jacob Shaffelburg, Jayden Nelson, Junior Hoilett, Jeevan Badwal

    The midfield is the least concerning area for Canada from an injury standpoint and is likely the most settled group on the roster, with perhaps only one spot truly up for grabs.

    Starting in the center of the pitch, LAFC’s Stephen Eustáquio is expected to start and captain Canada in the opening match, serving as a vital midfield pivot despite missing the March window with a hematoma. Alongside him, U.S. Sassuolo’s Ismaël Koné is also expected to start, bringing composure in possession and the ability to break defensive lines with low passes. Those qualities helped him score six Serie A goals this season and could set him up for a major role at just 23 years old in his second World Cup.

    Beyond the preferred double pivot, Mathieu Choinière and Nathan Saliba could also push for starting roles at the tournament. Choinière has enjoyed strong MLS and CONCACAF form with LAFC, while Saliba has drawn interest from clubs in England and Italy after recording five goals and two assists in his first European season with RSC Anderlecht. Toronto FC veteran Jonathan Osorio likely rounds out the central midfield group and would celebrate his 34th birthday during the opening match on the pitch he has called home for club and country since 2013.

    In the wide areas, Villarreal CF’s Tajon Buchanan is locked in on the right, using agility and straight-line speed to expose space. On the opposite side, Norwich City’s Ali Ahmed relies on long strides and instinctive runs down the left flank.

    Liam Millar will likely provide impact minutes off the bench after helping Hull City reach the EFL Championship playoff final, while Tigres UANL’s Marcelo Flores appears set to play his first competitive matches for Canada after impressing in March friendlies and offering a completely different skill set from the rest of the group.

    It is difficult to see many of those players dropping off the roster. Other options, however, could include LAFC’s Jacob Shaffelburg, who can provide late-game speed, Austin FC’s inconsistent Jayden Nelson or veteran winger Junior Hoilett.

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  • FBL-FRIENDLY-CAN-ISLAFP

    STRIKERS

    GOAL's picks: Jonathan David, Promise David, Daniel Jebbison, Cyle Larin, Tani Oluwaseyi
    In the mix: Jacen Russell-Rowe, Aribim Pepple, Theo Bair

    The duo of Cyle Larin and Jonathan David defined Canada’s path to the 2022 World Cup and started together for Canada at that tournament. Four years later, after plenty of experimentation, transfers and inconsistent form, it appears the pair will once again lead the line for Canada.

    Given Davies’ injuries, David has become the face of Canada’s World Cup hopes and will be under immense pressure to score despite recording just eight goals and five assists in 45 matches during his first season with Juventus. At the same time, Larin has enjoyed a career resurgence, scoring nine goals in 22 matches with Southampton after joining in January and earning the nickname “Brampton Bagsman,” a tribute to his hometown and one of the cities most associated with Canadian soccer.

    Expect David to play slightly deeper behind Larin in a 4-4-2 rather than as part of a more stacked attacking setup. Canada’s use of a 4-4-1-1 has generally not produced strong results. While Larin has not scored for Canada since 2024, his club form makes him difficult to overlook.

    Behind them, Promise David is the most intriguing option. The imposing 6-foot-5 Royal Union Saint-Gilloise striker underwent hip surgery in February but is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Canada’s decision to push its squad unveiling to May 29 also gives him a few additional days to recover and allows the national team staff more time to assess his health during training camp in Charlotte.

    Before the injury, he had scored 15 goals in 37 matches, including the first goal of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League season. With Canada, he has three goals in just 201 minutes.

    Behind the Davids, who are not related, and Larin, Villarreal’s Tani Oluwaseyi offers blistering pace, athleticism and long-range shooting. Meanwhile, Preston North End’s Daniel Jebbison brings physicality to the attack.

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