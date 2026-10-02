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'It was an overwhelming feeling!' - John Stones opens up on 'unreal' Inter move and reveals ultimate San Siro ambition
Embracing the challenge in Milan
The transition from the Premier League to Serie A represents a significant chapter in the career of Stones, and the defender has not shied away from describing the weight of that move. After years of overwhelming dominance in England - during which he lifted six Premier League titles and the Champions League among a trophy-laden haul with Manchester City - the move to Italy was not just a professional shift but a deeply personal one for the centre-back.
'I felt a lot of emotions, it was an overwhelming feeling of happiness and pride,' Stones said in an interview with DAZN, via TuttoMercatoWeb, when reflecting on his arrival in Milan. 'I'm really grateful for this opportunity, I'm excited to be here. I'd describe myself as kind, happy and competitive. As a child I was never still, always moving, I was really active.'
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Adapting to a new dressing room
Integrating into a new squad always takes time, and despite his veteran status, Stones is taking a measured approach to his new surroundings. Having joined a side that completely dominated Italian football last season by sweeping both the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia, the defender - who was known for his leadership and vocal presence during his time under Pep Guardiola - is currently focusing on building relationships and understanding the unique dynamics of the Inter squad.
'I talk a lot in the dressing room, even if right now I'm observing and trying to find my place in the group. The technical aspect I do best is passing, for the rest I have to improve in everything,' Stones admitted. Dealing with the expectations of one of the world's most storied clubs is a task he feels well-equipped for, given his history of playing under the brightest lights. On the demands of playing for a club of Inter's size, he was relaxed: 'When you play the pressure is always there, it's positive. It lets you give your best if you manage it well, and you end up getting used to it. It's about knowing what you've done in the past and during the week so you feel good in the game.'
Overcoming early injury setbacks
Stones' start to life in Milan has been somewhat disrupted by fitness concerns, which has prevented him from establishing a consistent run in the starting eleven, restricting him to just three Serie A appearances and one Champions League outing so far this season. He is currently on the treatment table following a muscle injury sustained during the clash against Udinese, an absence that was felt as Inter struggled defensively in their recent 2-2 draw against Roma.
'I always give 100 per cent, I'm competitive, I love winning and I leave everything on the pitch,' Stones noted, highlighting the mentality he brings to the Italian capital. 'I think I've grown a lot as a person and as a player. I had so much success and built so many friendships and memories at City. When I scored for Inter in a friendly it felt almost unreal. I was really happy, it was a special day.'
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A legacy built on silverware
Inter currently sit second in the Serie A standings on 13 points, trailing leaders Roma only on goal difference. Cristian Chivu's side opened their Champions League campaign with a defeat against Real Madrid and are now preparing to host Parma on October 10 following the conclusion of the ongoing international break.
Ultimately, Stones is focused on the tangible rewards of his efforts. 'I'd like to be remembered by the fans for having given everything for the team, for the club and for the shirt. And for having won.'
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